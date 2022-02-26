Skidompha Book Shop Expands Donation Hours

The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop is now accepting donations four full days a week instead of one. Donors are invited to leave books between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday donation hours remain at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“A team of volunteers comes in every morning to sort donations and shelve them,” said Rosie Bensen. “We try to make donating as convenient as possible for our donors, while we take into account the availability of our volunteers.”

Also new at the shop are lower prices for Skidompha T-shirts. Adult sizes are now $15 while children’s sizes are $10. In addition, a customer who spends $100 or more may have a free shirt.

Finally, new Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations are received at the side door. Donors are asked not to leave books outside, as only a short time in cold or damp weather can damage books. Also, those who come after 10 a.m. on Sunday through Wednesday are asked to stop at the front desk before leaving books to inform a volunteer of the donation.

The book shop, located on Backstreet Landing in downtown Damariscotta, is a major source of funding for Skidompha Public Library. All items are donated, all staff members are volunteers, and all proceeds support the library’s programs and collections.

The shop is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, go to skidomphabookshop.org or call 563-7807.

