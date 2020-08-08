Skidompha Book Shop Now Open

The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta is now open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Safety protocols are in place to protect customers, donors, and volunteers.

Anyone in the shop over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask and will be expected to maintain social distance of at least six feet. The shop can accommodate five customers at a time.

Donated books and other items will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday, at the back door only, with a limit of one box or bag per donor. These restrictions are designed to help protect the volunteers who sort and price donations.

Donors are asked not to leave donations outside because exposure outdoors can damage books and then they cannot be sold.

“Our volunteers have missed the shop and our customers,” said Rosie Bensen, co-manager of the shop. “And I know that some of our regular customers have been looking forward to visiting the shop again. We’re happy to welcome everyone. We’ve given careful consideration to our safety procedures, and we ask that people observe them as we do our best to keep the shop open.”

The book shop is a major fundraiser for Skidompha Public Library. It offers thousands of books as well as puzzles, music CDs, and movies on tape and DVD. All items are donated, all staff members are volunteers, and all proceeds support the library’s collections and programs.

The shop is located at 17 Back Street Landing. More information is available online at skidomphabookshop.org.

