Skidompha Library Offering Drop-In Tech Help January 12, 2022 at 2:58 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Hope for Women Welcomes New Board, StaffWiscasset High School Preparing Students For A Network-Based WorldMaine DEA Offers New Tip AppSocial Media Workshop for Small BusinessesWiscasset Public Library Offers Deals on Used Books Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!