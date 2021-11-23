Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop Extends Sunday Hours

From now through Sunday, Dec, 19, Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

This is a change from the usual Sunday hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Normally, the shop is open on Sundays only during the summer.

“Thanks to some wonderful volunteers who like to work on Sundays, we’ve been able to extend our summer Sundays through the fall, and now we can extend the hours, too,” said Rosie Bensen, shop co-manager.

She said shop volunteers have assembled a wide selection of holiday books, both fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children, as well as CDs and movies.

The book shop is a major fundraiser for Skidompha Public Library, with all proceeds supporting the library’s programs and collections. All items in the shop are donated and all staff members are volunteers. Donations are accepted, five boxes or bags per person per visit, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, go to skidomphabookshop.org or call 563-7807.

