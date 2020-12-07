Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop Gift Certificates

Advanced Search
Despite being closed due to the pandemic, the Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta will be selling gift certificates for the shop through the library.

Rosie Bensen, co-manager of the book shop, says, “Gift certificates are always popular during the holidays. This year, they help remind us all to look forward to the day when our volunteers will once again welcome customers and donors into the shop.”

Customers can order gift certificates for curbside pick-up, or have certificates mailed to them, by calling the library or visiting the library’s website.

Books will also be on sale outside the library for curbside pick-up. Customers can choose to leave a donation in the designated box, or pay a library staff member when they pick up the books they’ve requested from the library for curbside pick-up.

As always, books will be available at Main Street Grocery.

More information is available online at skidomphabookshop.org.

