Hearty Roots knows the power of connection.

At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation.

“We’re honored,” said Hearty Roots Deputy Director and Outing Club Leader Jess Ruhlin. “Our work focuses on helping kids build empathy and connection, and it’s inspiring to receive support from donors that uphold these same tenets of personal attention and community building.”

Programming at Hearty Roots is intentionally small-scale, and child-focused. Through strong social-emotional development, Hearty Roots aims to build strong communities, one youth at a time. Fully integrated into the local school systems and communities, Hearty Roots staff and board members reach kids where they are, helping them to attend and access sessions, regardless of family finances. Hearty Roots connects with Lincoln County’s most vulnerable populations, with 75% of campers having experienced three or more adverse childhood experiences.

Promoting wellness, introspection, social-emotional development, all while cultivating ways to play a positive role in their communities, kids gain the ability to get grounded and soar. Cultivating relationships and kindness is at the core of the Hearty Roots mission, a journey strengthened by local children, generous donor support, and a belief in a beautiful future. For more information on programming, summer offerings or sponsoring a child’s hearty adventure through scholarship, visit heartyroots.org, or contact the director: haley@heartyroots.org.

