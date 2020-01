The next Sonic Uplift healing event will happen on Sunday, Feb 2 from 1-2 p.m. at 13 Pleasant St. in Newcastle, led by empathic healer Emily Sabino. Sonic Uplift healing events are free and open to the public.

“I use a gentle rhythm from a large hanging drum and easy-to-follow activities. Enjoy feeling relaxed and uplifted,” said Sabino.

Learn more at sonicuplift.com.

