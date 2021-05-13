South Bristol Historical Society News

The South Bristol Historical Society will begin its summer events with a visit to Harrington Meeting House cemetery on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The cemetery is located at 278 Harrington Road in Bristol. The cemetery is not in South Bristol, however, because the cemetery dates from 1787 and South Bristol was part of Bristol until 1915, many graves are of folks who, today, would be from South Bristol.

Several features of the well-maintained cemetery will make it worth the trip. The cemetery is still accepting burials, so there is a wide range of gravestone types to be seen. The adjacent meeting house is a historic 1772 building moved to its present site in 1775. The setting of the cemetery with its sloping field down the east branch of the Johns River is lovely.

The cemetery has been fully documented and a transcription of each stone’s inscription prepared in the order the stones are arranged in the graveyard. Visitors will not need to puzzle over the weathered or moss-covered stones.

Arrangements have been made for the meeting house to open during the visit and someone from the Harrington Cemetery Association may be on hand to answers questions. A limited number of copies of an annotated version of Ann Baty’s 20-page transcription will be available.

For more information, contact David Andrews through southbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

The visit will comply with current COVID-19 guidelines for outside activities in Maine.

