South Bristol Student Earns Honors at Roger Williams University June 22, 2023 at 10:53 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Student Named To Dean’s ListMachon on Roger Williams Dean’s ListMachon on Roger Williams Dean’s ListRoger Williams University Dean’s ListRoger Williams Announces Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!