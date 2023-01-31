Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA.

The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing, and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting.

Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.

There will be four more 90-minute sessions, all of which are taking place on the second Saturdays of February and March.

On Feb. 11, the first session will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second will follow from 12:30-2 p.m.

On March 11, the first session will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second will follow from 12:30-2 p.m.

The cost per 90-minute session is $25 for Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors members and $35 for nonmembers. Note that membership in Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors is open to guides and non-guides alike for $30 per year.

Each session will be limited to seven participants. Reservations and payment are required and can be made through the maskgi.org website. Each participant will also need to complete a waiver form.

More details on the Boothbay open pool sessions will be sent to those who sign up. In addition, anyone wishing more information, may contact Matt Lutkus at mattlutkus@hotmail.com.

The Boothbay Region YMCA is located at 261 Townsend Ave. (Route 27).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

