Special Republican Caucus March 29

at

The Lincoln and Knox County Republicans will hold a special caucus for the towns of House District 45 which include Bremen, Louds Island, Waldoboro, Friendship, and Washington.

The caucus will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Coastal Christian School located at 574 North Nobleboro Rd. Waldoboro. All registered Republicans in the listed towns are invited to attend and participate.

The purpose of the caucus is to nominate a Republican candidate to run in a special election for the House District 45 seat vacated by Waldoboro Democrat Clinton Collamore, who resigned after being charged for defrauding the clean election system.

