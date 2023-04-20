Spotlight on Simon the Therapy Dog

LincolnHealth volunteer Sandy Flint loves watching a patient’s eyes light up when he asks “Would you like to have a visit with Simon the therapy dog today?”

Simon is one of several four-legged friends who visit patients on the Miles Campus at the hospital and the nursing care facilities in Damariscotta. A 4-year-old standard poodle, Simon knows just what to do when a patient makes eye contact. He meanders to the bedside, lowers his head a bit and receives his share of affection, returning many patients to a happier time.

“When you see the results and the joy, you get the satisfaction of making someone feel better,’’ said Flint, a Pemaquid resident who has volunteered on the Miles Campus for six years, though visits were suspended for two years due to COVID restrictions. “If Simon can take their mind off of what they are going through, it’s all worth it.”

Like many area residents, the Flints chose coastal Maine as their retirement destination. Originally from Texas as his accent clearly indicates, Flint and his wife traveled to many places over the years, and Maine was chosen because of its stunning foliage and coastal waters. Flint retired when he sold his chain of convenience stores several years ago.

Flint became interested in learning about pet therapy while visiting the Veterans Administration hospital in Augusta (Togus) for medical care.

“There was this old guy with an old dog who was always visiting when I was there,’’ he said. “I watched them as they met with staff and patients and I thought, maybe I should check into this.”

As is the case with many organizations, all LincolnHealth therapy dogs and their owners must undergo significant training that lasts about nine months to become members of the Alliance for Therapy Dogs. It is time well-spent, said Flint, who has had three therapy dogs over the years.

On this day, Flint and Simon met with several members of the LincolnHealth team as well as patients. While many of the team members remember Simon by name, Flint was simply greeted with kind hellos.

“I’m just the chauffeur,” Flint said with a slight chuckle. “He is the star.”

Toward the end of his travels on the medical/surgical unit, Flint knocked on an open door.

“Hello?” he called out. “Would you like to have a visit with a therapy dog today?”

As soon as the patient said yes, Simon led the way behind the partially closed curtain.

“Oh you’re the guy who brings in the dog!” the patient said, her voice lifting with joy. “I was here years ago and I remember him as a puppy!”

Though more than likely that was Flint’s standard poodle Solomon, who passed away last spring, the connection between the dog and the patient was strong and authentic.

“I try to let the interaction be between the dog and the patient,” Flint said. “I may ask the patient if they have a dog, but for the most part, I let the

visit be between the two of them.”

Just before calling it quits for the day, Flint entered the ICU, where he and Simon came upon a patient with developmental disabilities sitting in a wheelchair in the hall. Simon headed directly over to the patient and his caregiver, rubbing his head up again the patient’s knee while he was seated.

“Nice dog,” the patient said. “Good dog.”

When the patient was being moved to the other side of the ICU, he didn’t want to leave Simon.

“Don’t worry,” Flint said. “We will come over and visit you later.”

Flint couldn’t help but smile, knowing that his dog made the day a bit more enjoyable for a patient with special needs.

As it was time to leave, Simon spent a few minutes at the nurses’ station, bringing many smiles to the team members in just a few minutes.

Simon and Flint had completed their visit with us but planned to visit a nursing facility later in the day – something both were looking forward to.

“Simon really gets excited when we turn into the place we’re visiting and I say ‘Let’s go to work,” Flint said.

Flint and Simon are just two of the 110 volunteers at LincolnHealth who we recognize during National Volunteer Appreciation Week April 16-23. Director of Volunteer Services Connie Bright said she’s happy the COVID-19 restrictions that hindered in-person volunteering have been reduced.

“It has been great to see many of the faces we’d missed for the better part of two years because of COVID,’’ Bright said. “Most of our volunteers continued to support LincolnHealth with tasks at home, but they, too are thrilled to be back supporting our patients, residents and staff in so many meaningful ways.”

Many rewarding volunteer opportunities are available at LincolnHealth in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor as the hospital returns to providing more support post-pandemic.

To become a volunteer, call Bright at 563-4508.

