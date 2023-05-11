St. Andrew’s Supports Homeless Prevention in Lincoln County May 11, 2023 at 1:55 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMemorial Service for Area Homeless PeopleOutdoor Memorial Service in Newcastle for HomelessHigh Demand for Housing HelpSt. Andrew’s Church Supports Ecumenical Food PantryDiaper Bank Adds New Distribution Sites Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!