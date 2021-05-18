St. Andrews Urgent Care Center Reopens May 19

LincolnHealth has announced St. Andrews Urgent Care Center will reopen Wednesday, May 19. The center’s hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with the exception of Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day, when the center will be closed.

Services at the center were temporarily suspended Dec. 4 to strengthen LincolnHealth’s response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and to assure continued care for patients with other health emergencies.

“We are so appreciative of the flexibility the urgent care team has shown during the pandemic,” said LincolnHealth President Cindy Wade. “Their unwavering support has been essential in the management of emergency needs and other urgent services related to COVID-19. While we recognize the impact of the pandemic is not yet over, we expect the spread of the virus to decline as more people are vaccinated.”

Wade said that she appreciates the patience of Boothbay Region residents during the suspension of urgent care locally as well.

Patients who go to the Urgent Care Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injury or illness will be met by a greeter and asked several screening questions before entering. Each team member also completes a screening before starting work each day.

All patients and team members will be required to wear a mask, which will be provided if needed. In most cases, visitors are not allowed.

The Urgent Care Center care team is composed of experienced emergency medicine providers, nurses and support team members who are dedicated to providing high-quality, efficient care.

More serious, potentially life-threatening conditions, like seizures, severe abdominal pain, or potential drug overdose require evaluation at the emergency department. LincolnHealth’s emergency department is on the Miles campus in Damariscotta.

COVID-19 testing requires a physician’s order and can be conducted at the center if a patient has symptoms of the virus.

