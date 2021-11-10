St. Giles’ Episcopal Speaker Sunday, Nov. 14

All are welcome to join Sunday services at 9:30 a.m., in person. Outside, weather permitting, masks optional; otherwise inside masked. “The speaker at the service Sunday, Nov. 14 will be Casey Clark Kelly, CEO of the Central Lincoln County YMCA.”

St. Giles Episcopal Church is a Christ-centered community with vibrant worship, reaching out with love and active support to each other and to the wider community. Services are led by The Rev. Dana Stivers, Rector. 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson. For more information, call 441-7161.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

