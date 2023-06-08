St. Giles Fair Fundraising Event Approaching

St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson is planning its annual fundraising event and is renting tables to all crafters, organizations, or people who may simply want to sell white elephant items.

Tables are $25 each or two for $45 on a first come, first served basis. Call 549-7872 to make a reservation or email dking1820@aol.com.

After making a reservation, payment can be sent to St Giles, P.O. Box 34, Jefferson ME 04348 or dropped off in a labeled envelope at Country Corners in Coopers Mills.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the church grounds under the tall pine trees at 72 Gardiner Road in Jefferson.

The church has a fun day planned with delicious lunches and snacks provided by a local food truck, a sale of treasured items, the traditional country cupboard booth, the famous pie sale, children’s activities hosted by St. Giles, the church’s very own mouse, and music entertainment.

Partial proceeds benefit the St. Giles backpack program, Episcopal relief and development, scholarships to Camp Bishopswood, basic needs kits, Home For Little Wanderers, and continued support for the Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry.

