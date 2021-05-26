St. Patrick Project Raising Funds for Church Restoration

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Newcastle, home to significant artifacts like the altar of Bishop Cheverus and a bell cast by Paul Revere & Sons, is an undisputed treasure to Maine and its people. The St. Patrick Project aims to ensure that this standing testament to faith and shared past remains in place for generations to come.

“All Saints Parish, of which St. Patrick Church is a part, met with a restoration firm to get an estimate of costs for the restoration needs of the church,” said Thomas Murphy, pastor of All Saints Parish. “The cost is close to $324,000, which is our project goal.”

The firm Kronenberger and Sons Restoration, of Middletown, Conn., found that the church is showing signs of deterioration, especially in the roof and the brickwork.

Already, dedicated parishioners and community members have shown their deep desire to help the cause.

“As of April 30, the account balance for this restoration is nearly $180,000,” Murphy said. “In addition to this parish account, there is a privately owned lay trust that has also committed to giving us an additional $112,000 toward the restorations when the project is underway.”

The project plan includes a new roof, detailed brickwork, cornice and window trim repair, and additional exterior renovations.

“For our contract to be signed, we must have enough money to start and finish,” Murphy said. “That’s why we are asking for people who value and appreciate the incredible history of this church to assist in this effort to raise the final $35,000.”

To support to the project, individuals may place a donation in an envelope marked “St. Patrick’s Old Church Fund” and drop it in the offertory baskets at any parish Mass; mail a donation with “St. Patrick Old Church Fund” in the memo line of the check to All Saints Parish, 144 Lincoln St., Bath, ME 04530; or donate online at allsaintsbrunswick.weshareonline.org.

Any funds over goal will be used to enhance the church even further.

“For instance, if we were to secure an additional $29,000, we would be able to purchase custom storm windows to protect the stained glass church windows,” Murphy said. “We are so grateful for anything that people can offer.”

For more information about the St. Patrick Project or the church, call 563-3240.

