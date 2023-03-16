St. Patrick’s Day Celebration March 16, 2023 at 12:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Patrick’sSt. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Patrick’sAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyWiscasset Senior Center UpdatesDamariscotta History Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!