Wiscasset’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry is happy to report it is the recipient of the funds raised through Wiscasset Shaw’s Bags for a Cause program for the month of August.

A dollar for each bag purchased at Wiscasset Shaw’s supermarket will go toward purchasing supplies for the food pantry. Wiscasset Shaw’s has been a long time supporter of the pantry’s mission, for which the pantry is truly grateful. Please consider helping the Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry at the checkout by purchasing and using the special reusable bags.

Many individuals and organizations have donated to the Help Yourself Shelf’s mission of easing the food insecurity of those who access the pantry. It is gratifying so many have recognized the need and have reached out to help, more so in this time of ongoing pandemic and financial struggles.

The Help Yourself Shelf will continue its COVID modifications being open each Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for drive up outside access. The practice will be reassessed as events unfold. Volunteers look forward to being able to return to inside choice practice when it seems practicable.

The present regimen consists of the pantry providing a box of shelf-stable foods, as well as fresh produce and bakery items outside St. Philip’s hall at 12 Hodge St. People are also able to select other items displayed outside. The pantry is endeavoring to balance safety for volunteers and clients alike while also trying to provide as much client autonomy as possible.

The pantry is always in need of volunteer help. There are several options for a volunteer’s time, from building the boxes on Tuesdays, to helping with the fresh rescue program Tuesdays through Thursdays, to being part of the Thursday afternoon crew. Please consider becoming part of this effort. Many have been in need of supplemental food at one time or another, and this is a great way to give back or pay it forward.

To explore this volunteer possibility, or to find out more about the Help Yourself Shelf, call St. Philip’s at 882-7184, or contact the pantry at helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com, or go to helpyourselfshelf.wordpress.com, or like the Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry on Facebook.

