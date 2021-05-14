St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf

The Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry in Wiscasset is happy to report that it is the recipient of the funds raised through Shaw’s reusable bag program for the month of May.

A dollar for each bag purchased at Wiscasset Shaw’s will go toward purchasing supplies for the food pantry. Wiscasset Shaw’s has been a long time supporter of the pantry’s mission, for which the pantry is truly grateful.

Many individuals and organizations have donated to the Help Yourself Shelf’s mission of easing the food insecurity of those who access the pantry. It is gratifying that so many have recognized the need and have reached out to help, more so in this time of pandemic.

The Help Yourself Shelf will continue its COVID-19 modifications through the summer. The pantry is open each Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for drive-up outside access. The practice will be reassessed as events unfold.

Currently, the pantry provides a box of shelf-stable foods, as well as fresh produce and bakery items, outside St. Philip’s Episcopal Church at 12 Hodge St. People are also able to select other items displayed outside. The pantry is endeavoring to balance safety for volunteers and clients alike while also trying to provide as much client autonomy as possible.

The pantry is always in need of volunteer help, and currently needs a person or persons to take on the bottle redemption program. Twice weekly, the donated bottles need to be retrieved from the donation bins at the Wiscasset Transfer Station and redeemed at a local bottle redemption location. The funds from this program allow for personal care items and other supplies to be purchased for client use.

For more information, go to helpyourselfshelf.wordpress.com, call St. Philip’s at 882-7184, email helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com, or find the pantry on Facebook.

