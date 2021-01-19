St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry in Wiscasset encourages people to purchase reusable shopping bags for a cause. At $2.50 per bag, the Pantry receives $1 per bag bought. Proceeds go toward helping the food insecure population and helping prevent single use bags.

With support from Hannaford, Shaw’s, the First Congregational Church, and many other local businesses and individuals, the Help Yourself Shelf is able to provide generous boxes and bags of nutritious supplies for families and individuals every Thursday.

The Help Yourself Shelf is open on Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for drive-by assistance. For emergencies, people can call the church office at 882-7647.

