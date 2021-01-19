Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf

at

St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry in Wiscasset encourages people to purchase reusable shopping bags for a cause. At $2.50 per bag, the Pantry receives $1 per bag bought. Proceeds go toward helping the food insecure population and helping prevent single use bags.

With support from Hannaford, Shaw’s, the First Congregational Church, and many other local businesses and individuals, the Help Yourself Shelf is able to provide generous boxes and bags of nutritious supplies for families and individuals every Thursday.

The Help Yourself Shelf is open on Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for drive-by assistance. For emergencies, people can call the church office at 882-7647.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^