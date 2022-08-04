The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and police departments throughout New England are teaming up to keep drivers and passengers safe, raising awareness of the risks of speeding and reminding them to obey speed limits.

According to NHTSA, in 2020, there were 11,258 people killed in speeding-related crashes, accounting for 29% of all fatal crashes in the United States.

“Our sole purpose is to save lives and raise awareness about the importance of always going the speed limit.” said Lauren V. Stewart, Director of Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. “Much like impaired driving, speeding is a selfish decision that can have deadly consequences for the driver, vehicle passenger, and pedestrians. No matter where you are going or what the reason, there is no excuse for speeding.”

For more information, please go to nhtsa.gov.

