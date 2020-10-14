Storm Cleanup Reminders

Everyone involved in storm cleanup can help keep Maine’s forests healthy. After power and other utilities have been restored, property owners will be faced with the issue of what to do with storm-damaged trees. Project Canopy, a program of the Maine Forest Service, offers tips and helpful guidance to property owners faced with questions about what to do with downed trees, limbs, and branches.

Trees and branches on homes and around power lines — Homeowners need to find immediate solutions for trees and branches on their homes. Branches and trees on power lines should be dealt with by calling local power companies. Even if a hanging limb is clear of power and utility wires, homeowners should rely on professionals to assess the severity of the damage before trying to repair or remove the branch.

Injured trees requiring climbing or chainsaw work — Call a licensed arborist for help. Arborists are tree care professionals who are trained to assess and correct storm-damaged trees. They also have the experience needed to diagnose how much of a tree can or should be saved. Homeowners should always ask for proof of licensing, insurance, and work references. Find more information about working with arborists in Maine at bit.ly/36rgrz7.

Woody debris created by storm damage may harbor insects or diseases that are harmful to Maine forests. Moving that debris long distances can spread pests to new areas. Mainers should be aware that there are rules, known as quarantines, that impact transport of some woody storm debris. Information is available online at bit.ly/3cQe61S.

