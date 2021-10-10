Student Lobstermen Complete Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training

Student lobstermen from Bremen, Bristol and South Bristol attended the U.S. Coast Guard- approved Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training and Certification course provided through a cooperative effort between Maine Maritime Academy and McMillan Offshore Survival Training.

The course instructor was John McMillan and it was hosted at Bristol Fire and Rescue’s New Harbor fire station. The drill conductor course is designed to meet the safety training requirements necessary to obtain a Maine Marine Resources Commercial Lobster/Crab License.

Before a student lobsterman can purchase a license, they are required to successfully complete this course and complete a fishing log that includes in a minimum of 24 months, 200 fishing days and 1,000 hours. Maine Marine Patrol reviews the students’ fishing logs at the completion of every 250 hours.

The student lobstermen completed their training and were successfully certified as Fishing Vessel Drill Conductors on Saturday, Oct. 2. The class was able to complete the cold water survival portion of their training class from the family dock of Eben Lord in New Harbor.

This course has been approved though Lincoln Academy and the successful trainees present their certification card to the guidance office for a .33 trimester credit.

For more information about the student lobstering program, contact the Department of Marine Resources at 624-6550. For more information about the USCG Approved Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training Certification Course, contact John McMillan at 338-1603.

