Student Lobstermen Complete Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training

Certified Fishing Vessel Drill Conductors, from left: Caleb Soohey, Tyler McFarland, Spencer Gamage, John McMillan-Instructor, Matt Hanna, Nolan Gilbert, and Eben Lord. (Courtesy photo)

Student lobstermen from Bremen, Bristol and South Bristol attended the U.S. Coast Guard- approved Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training and Certification course provided through a cooperative effort between Maine Maritime Academy and McMillan Offshore Survival Training.

Nolan Gilbert maneuvering survival liferaft. (Courtesy photo)

The course instructor was John McMillan and it was hosted at Bristol Fire and Rescue’s New Harbor fire station. The drill conductor course is designed to meet the safety training requirements necessary to obtain a Maine Marine Resources Commercial Lobster/Crab License.

Before a student lobsterman can purchase a license, they are required to successfully complete this course and complete a fishing log that includes in a minimum of 24 months, 200 fishing days and 1,000 hours. Maine Marine Patrol reviews the students’ fishing logs at the completion of every 250 hours.

The survival swimming chain passing the F/V Ava Lucille resting on its mooring in New Harbor. (Courtesy photo)

The student lobstermen completed their training and were successfully certified as Fishing Vessel Drill Conductors on Saturday, Oct. 2. The class was able to complete the cold water survival portion of their training class from the family dock of Eben Lord in New Harbor.

This course has been approved though Lincoln Academy and the successful trainees present their certification card to the guidance office for a .33 trimester credit.

Swimming chain water survival in action. Pictured in their immersion suits from left: Nolan Gilbert, Spencer Gamage, Matt Hanna, Eben Lord, Tyler McFarland, and Caleb Soohey. (Courtesy photo)

For more information about the student lobstering program, contact the Department of Marine Resources at 624-6550. For more information about the USCG Approved Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor Training Certification Course, contact John McMillan at 338-1603.

