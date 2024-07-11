Student Scholarships Awarded From Waldoboro Woman’s Club

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Waldoboro Woman’s Club has awarded scholarships to six members of the class of 2024.

The following individuals received scholarships:

Natalie Murdoch, of Friendship, who will attend the University of Maine Orono to study biology

Jayln Drost, of Warren, who will attend the University of Maine Farmington to study elementary education

Evelyn Overlook, of Warren, who will attend the University of Maine Orono to study business administration

Marshall Addy, of Waldoboro, who will attend the University of Maine Orono to study electrical engineering

Haley Puchalski, of Waldoboro, who will attend Endicott College to study environmental anthropology

Nathan Gess, of Washington, who will attend Eastern Maine Community College to study electrical technology

