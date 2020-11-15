Students Run Food, Clothing Drive

A group of Bremen middle school students is organizing a food and clothing drive for the Thanksgiving holiday. All donations will go to Caring for Kids in Bristol. Caring for Kids supports the nutritional, educational, and clothing needs of children in Bristol, South Bristol, and Bremen. Money is also being raised for the Penobscot Nation food pantry in Old Town.

Donations are being accepted from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 at the Bremen Library. Donations should be left in the library vestibule, which is open 24/7. Check donations should be made out to the Penobscot Nation Food Pantry. All clothing must be clean and in good condition.

Foods accepted include squash, pumpkin, dried beans, potatoes, carrots, cranberries, applesauce, apple cider, eggs, cornmeal, parsley, onions, flour, sugar, baking powder, shortening, pasta, baking chocolate, pie crust mix, canned corn, stuffing mix, canned green beans, canned soup, canned cranberry sauce, canned gravy, pasta, as well as diapers and cleaning supplies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

