Summer CNA Graduates

MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital has announced the summer 2025 graduates of the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital and Central Lincoln County Adult Education CNA Training Program.

The class graduated on Thursday, July 31 after completing seven weeks of classroom instruction, skills labs, and clinical experience.

Graduates include Khloe Luce, Lydia Merrill, Lei Bercasio, Amy Ouellette, Michelle Kendrick, Leah Hayes, Eva Simmons, Jameisha Harrison, and Cassandra Doray.

The class was led by instructor Jennifer McIntire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

