Summer CNA Graduates

The summer 2025 graduates of the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital and Central Lincoln County Adult Education CNA Training Program. From left: Khloe Luce, Lydia Merrill, Lei Bercasio, Amy Ouellette, Michelle Kendrick, Leah Hayes, Eva Simmons, Jameisha Harrison and Cassandra Doray. The class was led by instructor Jennifer McIntire. (Photo courtesy MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital)

MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital has announced the summer 2025 graduates of the MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital and Central Lincoln County Adult Education CNA Training Program.

The class graduated on Thursday, July 31 after completing seven weeks of classroom instruction, skills labs, and clinical experience.

Graduates include Khloe Luce, Lydia Merrill, Lei Bercasio, Amy Ouellette, Michelle Kendrick, Leah Hayes, Eva Simmons, Jameisha Harrison, and Cassandra Doray.

The class was led by instructor Jennifer McIntire.


