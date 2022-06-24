Morris Farm is excited to announce registration for Summer Farm Camp is now open. Utilizing the farm’s livestock and gardens, camp starts Tuesday, July 5, with eight weekly sessions running through Friday, Aug. 26.

Open to children ages 5 to 11, Summer Farm Camp is nature-based: spending days learning about animal care, gardening, and exploring the Morris Farm campus. Camp educator Danielle Clement will combine science, art, and the outdoors for a summer fun experience.

Cost is $250 per child with a sibling discount available. Week one is at a reduced rate. The farm also offers limited scholarships of half-price through a generous donation from the Bath Garden Club. Applications are included in the registration packets.

For more information and registration packets, email the farm at info@morrisfarm.org, call 882-4080, or stop by the farm store, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

