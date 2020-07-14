Advanced Search
Summer Reading Program Changes

at

The Bristol Area Library summer reading program will happen a little differently this year. Readers are asked to email libra@msln.net or call 677-2115 to join. Students from pre-K through 8th grade are invited to join.

Books can be requested for curbside pickup on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, or can be borrowed by making an appointment on Mondays and Fridays. There will be a combination of ways to record what students are reading over the summer.

The library intends to have a physically distanced outdoor party to on Friday, August 14 at 11 a.m. with a rain date of August 21 to celebrate the end of the program. The theme this year is “Imagine Your Story.” More information will be posted on the library’s website, bal.tidewater.net.

