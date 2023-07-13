Summer Reading Program for Children at Bremen Library

Children ages 4-10 are welcome to join Kristen Budlong at Bremen Library for some summer reading.

Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., between July 14 and Aug. 11, will find young readers enjoying all 10 of the Chickadee Picture Book Award nominees for the upcoming school year. Activities and snacks provided.

Participants can get a reading bingo card to play and fill out. Once the card is returned to the library, readers will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Round Top Ice Cream in Damariscotta.

For more information, call 529-5572. Bremen Library is located next to the town office on Route 32 in Bremen.

