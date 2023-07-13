Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Summer Reading Program for Children at Bremen Library

at

Children ages 4-10 are welcome to join Kristen Budlong at Bremen Library for some summer reading.

Fridays from 10:30-11:30 a.m., between July 14 and Aug. 11, will find young readers enjoying all 10 of the Chickadee Picture Book Award nominees for the upcoming school year. Activities and snacks provided.

Participants can get a reading bingo card to play and fill out. Once the card is returned to the library, readers will receive a coupon for a free ice cream cone at Round Top Ice Cream in Damariscotta.

For more information, call 529-5572. Bremen Library is located next to the town office on Route 32 in Bremen.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^