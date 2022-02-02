Support Group for Grandparents, Caregivers

Starting in February, Healthy Lincoln County, in collaboration with The Congregational Church of Bristol, will offer support for grandparents raising grandchildren.

The group, titled Our Voices, will be held on a biweekly basis on Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at The Congregational Church in Bristol. The first gathering will take place on Feb. 3.

According to recent census data and the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis Reporting System, 17,650 Maine children live in homes where a relative is head of household and 5,224 grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren.

The emphasis of the group is to create a supportive environment for grandparents and other caretakers who are raising children that are not their own. This group will provide a safe and supportive place to connect with other caregivers navigating similar waters. The goal is to create a space to come together, celebrate strengths, ideas and tools, while also being able to share concerns and needs.

The group will also celebrate resiliency as well as wellness and self-care. Healthy Lincoln County will also offer resources and facilitate guest speakers as much as possible to help participants navigate community and state resources.

Earlier in 2021, Healthy Lincoln County received funding through the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act to address prescription drug misuse in Lincoln County. One goal of this work is to change the culture and context regarding the acceptability of youth opioid, methamphetamine, and/or prescription drug use/misuse by educating and supporting caregivers and other adults who serve a role in a child’s life, such as grandparents.

Healthy Lincoln County is able to host the Our Voices group through the generous donation of The Congregational Church of Bristol for use of their space.

For more information, email Donna Lane, substance use prevention and recovery coordinator, at dlane@healthylincolncounty.org or call 563-1330 ext. 256.

