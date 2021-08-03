Thanks to Anonymous Donor, Oak Point Farm Vision Nears Completion

Shortly after purchasing Oak Point Farm in 2017, Boothbay Region Land Trust’s board of directors began exploring design plans for the farmhouse renovation. Ultimately the renovation was broken into distinct phases with an initial focus on updates that ensured public access, operational improvements, and structural upgrades. Beyond this, the larger vision also included plans to enhance public use of the full downstairs visitor center. This would entail a significant reworking of the kitchen space on the west side of the building, including moving the kitchen to a more discrete location and removing a wall between the kitchen and dining room to create a large public gathering space.

Given the major financial commitment undertaken in the Oak Point Farm campaign to pay off the mortgage for the property and complete the early and most pressing renovation work along with developing the trail system, Boothbay Region Land Trust did not anticipate completing the kitchen renovation for at least a couple more years. This spring, however, the land trust secured funds to move forward with this final phase of renovations to the farmhouse earlier than anticipated. The support of an anonymous donor has fully funded the kitchen move and renovation project, which is currently underway and will be completed in the coming weeks.

“The additional funds that we received to fulfill our vision of the farmhouse visitor center could not have come at a better time,” Executive Director Nick Ullo explains. “Given pandemic restrictions, we knew that indoor programming would be limited this summer, and now we have been able to utilize this quiet time to finish updates to the building. The new room created by this renovation will provide a really fantastic public gathering space that is larger than any current space we have, and which also connects to the new deck, providing more versatility in use.”

This third phase of renovations will also improve the overall functionality of the farmhouse, giving the downstairs a more open and public feel. The open-concept design will provide a space that flows more cohesively and feels more inviting. The newly created meeting room opens on to Oak Point Farm’s expanded deck, creating a unique public space with versatility to support a wide variety of programming from lectures and workshops, to fundraising events. With the completion of this renovation, the original vision of the farmhouse will be achieved.

