If you are in need of a Thanksgiving basket, please call the Food Security Hotline at 563-6658 and leave a message with your contact information, and the number of people in your household.

Thanksgiving Pie Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 23, Edgecomb Community Church, 15 Cross Point Road. Freshly baked apple, blueberry, rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin, and other assorted pies at $6 to $17, depending on size. Delivery available and pies can be pre-ordered by calling Marjorie DiVece at 882-6338 by Nov. 21.

Thanksgiving Pie Sale, 10 a.m. to noon or until sold out, Nov. 24, Helping Hands of Round Pond, Round Pond Fire Station, Route 32.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

