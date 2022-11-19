For those alone on Thanksgiving Day, a free dinner will be available at the Safe Harbor Community Chapel, 50 Mill St., in Waldoboro (the former home of the VFW Hall) on Thanksgiving Day at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

This dinner is intended for those who find themselves alone on that day. There are those in the community who, for whatever reason, have no relatives, children, or neighbors to visit that day. This dinner is for them.

Completely free, dinner will include the usual Thanksgiving Day fare featuring turkey, potatoes, a variety of vegetables, cranberry sauce, breads and pies.

Hopefully, some new friends can be made along with some valuable networking that will benefit everyone involved.

There is no obligation or expectations associated with this dinner, and folks are encouraged to come dressed as casual or as formal as they wish. Some may feel comfortable “dressed up.” Other may feel comfortable dressed “straight in from the fields.”

Either way all are more than welcome – just come! This will be a time to express thanks for another year and enjoy some good food and friendship.

This free dinner is sponsored by Total Victory Outreach / Roots-N-Wings Ministries, and a variety of volunteers. This is their way of giving back to the community they live in.

For more information, call 542-7397 or 790-8129.

