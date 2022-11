Residents in Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, or Whitefield who would like to receive a complete Thanksgiving Dinner with turkey and all the fixings, courtesy the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle, are asked to contact their town office by Monday, Nov. 14.

