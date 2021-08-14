The Hidden History of South Bristol

The South Bristol Historical Society invites you to an unusual monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Union Church parish hall on Rutherford Island. Our guest speaker will be Jayne Gordon, currently vice president of the Coastal Senior College. Gordon lived in Concord, Mass. before retiring to Damariscotta three years ago. She was a director of education and public programs of the Massachusetts Historical Society. She has taught college-level and adult education courses and National Endowment for the Humanities workshops for teachers from across the country. Her focus – both in Concord, and now teaching courses to older adults in Maine – has consistently been on the intersection of landscape, literature, and local history.

Gordon will lead the audience through an exercise on how to “read” the history of the South Bristol that is hidden in the landscape seen around us. This technique is called Sights Seeking or Visual Archaeology and will provide clues to local history. Her presentation will be in the form of questions and answers that will require audience participation. She will be joined by board member David Andrews who will add local color to her talk. If time permits, Andrews will also explore the history behind some of South Bristol’s place names.

The picture accompanying this announcement is of the old stone wharf at the Gamage Shipyard. What does it have to tell us about South Bristol’s past? The same question can be asked about Brickyard Road, located next to the Walpole Post Office.

Please call 644-8785 for more information about the meeting.

