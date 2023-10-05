The Newcastle Ecumenical Food Pantry Needs Help

The Newcastle Ecumenical Food Pantry asks for support for the Thanksgiving basket initiative as usual this year, but the pantry is so much more than the 300 Thanksgiving baskets it expects to give out this year.

It provides food and basic necessities for an average of 65 families each week, up from 49 per week in January. The backpack program provides weekend food for 125 elementary school children, up from 100 last school year. Often the ability to get healthy free food this week means a family will be able to pay their electric bill or put gas in their car.

The cost of food has risen dramatically this year, taking a bigger bite of personal finances and out of the Ecumenical Food Pantry budget as well. The pantry is asking for support of its efforts to help neighbors in need. The food pantry is an entirely volunteer-run organization and all of the money received goes directly to purchase food and supplies.

Donations can be made online at newcastlefoodpantry.org or by mailing a check or money order to 51 Main St., P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553.

With donations, some generous grants, and support from local farms, groceries, and state agencies, the pantry hopes to help food-insecure neighbors manage to avoid hunger for themselves and their families.

