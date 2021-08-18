The Rt. Rev. Mark Beckwith to Lead Upcoming All Saints Services August 18, 2021 at 10:39 am All Saints by-the-SeaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRt. Rev. Mark Beckwith Coming to All SaintsRt. Rev. Charles vonRosenberg at All SaintsRt. Rev. vonRosenberg at All Saints-by-the-SeaRt. Rev. Beckwith at All Saints-by-the-SeaBishop Kirk Smith at All Saints By-the-Sea Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!