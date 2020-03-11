Third Annual Lincoln County Yard Sale

After a long, cold winter, it is time to start spring cleaning. What better way to clean the house, garage, basement, or attic than to convert some of that clutter into cash? To kick off the yard sale season right and bring the community together, Lincoln County Publishing Co. is teaming up with the Central Lincoln County YMCA to host the Lincoln County Yard Sale, a huge indoor yard sale, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. This event will take place in the CLC YMCA gym, and admission is free.

The gym will be host to as many as 100 tables of yard sale gems. The 8-foot tables will be sold for $20 each to individuals who wish to sell their household items. Floor space per table will be roughly 8 feet by 8 feet. Individuals may purchase up to three tables, which will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses are exempt from purchasing tables. Sellers are encouraged to bring petty cash for use as change, as there will not be change on-site.

The CLC YMCA will be open for regular business during this event.

Those interested in purchasing a table can contact Lincoln County Publishing Co. at 563-3171 or yardsale@lcnme.com. Up to three items can be highlighted that will be for sale during this event, which will be used in promotional advertisements leading up to the event. Payment for table reservations must be received within seven days to ensure the spot is held.

Setup for sellers will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 25. No early-bird buyers, please.

Prohibited sale items include animals, firearms or ammunition, alcohol-/drug-related items, food, or smoking materials. This event is carry-in/carry-out; all unsold items, including trash, must be removed by 2 p.m. on April 27. Dumpsters will not be available for trashing unsold items.

For additional information about the event, contact John Roberts at 563-3171 or yardsale@lcnme.com.

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is located at 525 Main St., Damariscotta.

