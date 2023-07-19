This Week on LCTV

Lincoln County Television is proud to present another week of original summer programming for Midcoast residents and visitors on local channel 7 and lctv.org.

On Wednesday, July 19, join host Lisa Hagen at 7 p.m. for a new Chamber Chat with Tracey Metzger from Damariscotta Lake Farm, a wedding venue in Jefferson.

The weekly Wuzzup News Show airs Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. with hosts Larry Sidelinger and Bobby Whear sharing their take on this week’s headlines from The Lincoln County News.

The specials start Saturday night, July 22, at 7 p.m. with a new Talkin’ Town Talk. Host Larry Sidelinger interviews local blues musicians Ben Chute and Brandon Stallard from the popular wedding band Cryin’ Out Loud.

Stay tuned at 7:30 p.m. for the first of four “Bloomin’ Boothbay” specials, starting with a half-hour show about the 2023 Claw Down, where local chefs compete for the best lobster bite and a lively crowd enjoys a night out in Boothbay Harbor. This year’s event was held on July 15.

On Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m., complete the weekend with an LCTV special about the 2023 Fishin’ for Fashion fundraiser. The June 17 event was held at The Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor with creations made from fishing industry materials and gear.

Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and lctv.org as Lincoln County’s nonprofit public access community television station and media center. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly, and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages.

Follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram and lctv.org.

