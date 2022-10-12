Advanced Search
Located at 25 Friendship Road in downtown Waldoboro, The Village Bookshop sells gently used books, (Photo courtesy Barbara Brewer)

The Village Bookshop in Waldoboro is holding a three for $1 sale on its entire collection of mass-market paperbacks, which includes fiction, mysteries, sci-fi, and many fantasy titles. Come in and browse during October to take advantage of the sale.

Located at 25 Friendship Road in downtown Waldoboro, the shop, which sells gently used books, is open Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

All proceeds from the bookshop go to support the Waldoboro Public Library.

^