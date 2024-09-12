Tickets to the 10th Annual Gardens Aglow on Sale Now

What started out as the simple idea of bringing people to the Midcoast in November and December quickly turned into an event that draws more than 100,000 people: one-third of the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens more than 300,000 annual visitors.

This coming winter, the Gardens’ celebrates the 10th annual Gardens Aglow. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Popular dates around the holidays and on weekends are sure to sell out fast.

The anniversary celebration will delight both longtime and new friends with a homegrown and handcrafted design that includes two of the popular trolls and an enchanting forest with mushrooms and shooting stars. In addition to illuminated trails and nature-inspired sculptures, guests will find the return of beloved fairy houses, delicious family-friendly treats, and holiday gifts in the gardens’ popular Gardenshop.

“Every year, we hear from so many families that Gardens Aglow is part of their annual holiday plans,” said Gretchen Ostherr, president and CEO of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. “In the past nine years, we have welcomed more than 780,000 visitors to the Boothbay region at a historically quiet time. This meant we could hire staff members for longer, bring income to the region by way of lodging, shopping, and dining, and make priceless memories for families across New England and beyond.”

For those looking to save and beat the crowds, the gardens has introduced early bird pricing on dates before Thanksgiving. For visits during Nov. 16–27, adult tickets are $19, seniors and veterans are $17, children ages 3-17 are $10, and a family pass is $48.

Ticket prices from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 are $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and veterans, $12 for children ages 3-17, and $54 for a family pass for two adults and two children. Members save 20% on both standard and early bird prices.

For more information on pricing and time slots, go to gardensaglow.org.

Enjoy all that the region has to offer with Boothbay Lights. With six weeks of festivities throughout the peninsula, there is always something happening. For a complete calendar of regional offerings, events, dining, and lodging options, go to boothbaylights.com.

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. With two miles of hiking trails, 19 acres of ornamental and themed gardens featuring native plants of Maine and those suited to northern coastal conditions, nearly a mile of saltwater frontage, a children’s garden, a sensory garden, and so much more, there’s something for everyone. The mission of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is to inspire meaningful connections between people and nature and promote plant conservation through horticulture, education, and plant science.

For more information, go to mainegardens.org or call 633-8000.

