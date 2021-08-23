Tool Sale in Pemaquid on Aug. 28

Organizers of The Carpenter’s Boat Shop’s upcoming tool sale on Saturday, Aug. 28 have been surprised by large donations of electrical supplies from circuit breakers, wiring, switches, outlets, special hardware, and tools to plumbing supplies like tools, fittings, and bathroom hardware.

Volunteer Jim Austin has also collected maritime items, including hardware, tools, masts, oars and boats from the shop’s storage areas, which will be gathered in a special display and offered for sale.

In addition, the largest collection of woodworking tools in the sale’s four-year history will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the tool sale benefit the apprenticeship program at The Carpenter’s Boat Shop.

The boat shop is located at 440 Old County Road in Pemaquid.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

