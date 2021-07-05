Tools Sought for Benefit Sale at the Carpenter’s Boat Shop

The Carpenter’s Boat Shop in Pemaquid is looking for woodworking tools, power tools, or hand tools that are no longer in use. The boat shop is holding a massive tool sale on Saturday, Aug. 28 to benefit its apprenticeship program. Donated tools need to be in good working condition. Tools in need of repair cannot be accepted.

Any woodworker, carpenter, builder – amateur or professional – should mark the day of the big sale – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Carpenter’s Boat Shop, 440 Old County Road in Pemaquid.

Every fall and spring, apprentices come to the boat shop for four months of living in a caring, reflective community; learning woodworking, boat building and restoration; and serving the larger community. Apprentices do not pay for their experience, but income from the boats they build and restore contributes to the costs of the program. In addition, a large part of the boat shop’s budget comes from the generous support of many donors, and occasionally volunteers organize fund raisers. The tool sale is one of those fund raisers.

To donate tools, please call Mike Stevens at 677-2850 to arrange a time to drop them off or to arrange a home pick up by boat shop volunteers. They will be collecting donations between now and Aug. 14.

The Carpenter’s Boat Shop is a 501(c)(3)organization and donations of tools are tax deductible. The boat shop appreciates your support.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

