The Pemaquid Beach Triathlon is in 17 weeks! I will be offering a countdown to the triathlon with tips along the way for training. This week’s tip: Register!

If you have never done a triathlon this is the one for you. It is a sprint triathlon, which means it is short! The swim is a mere 400 yards, the bike is 17 miles, and the run is three miles. The great thing about a triathlon is that you can pick one of the three and participate as a team.

Once the weather is warmer, I will be leading group swims at Pemaquid Beach Saturdays and group bike rides Sundays.

Participants may compete as an individual or as part of a relay team. Early bird registration is $85 for individuals and $90 for a relay team of up to three people. The first 40 registrants will receive a free T-shirt.

Registration is at runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewHarbor/PemaquidBeachSprintTriathlon.

If you have any questions feel free to contact me at maineoutdooryoga.com.

(Sarah Anne Plummer, founder of maineoutdooryoga.com, has participated in many triathlons in the Midcoast.)

