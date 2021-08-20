Tribute Exhibit to Dolloff Family Ongoing

The Waldoborough Historical Society’s Boggs Schoolhouse tribute exhibit to the Dolloff family will be on display throughout the month of August.

There are seven large posters of photos and newspaper articles, many framed professional pictures, Ron’s choir robe and class photos from Waldoboro High School as well as yearbooks and citations. As visitors enter the schoolhouse, there is a display of some trophies and some Medomak Valley yearbooks as well.

The indoor yard sale at the West Waldoboro School/Club is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28 and 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. All profits go to the refurbishing fund for the schoolhouse.

Visitors are invited to check out the Nettie Winchenbach Memorial Garden, which Associate Trustee Melissa Barbour has rescued and tended this summer. It’s coming along nicely.

Donations for the sale are limited to one box per person. Clothes, mugs, books, and big electrical items will not be accepted. Boxes should be left in the drop box beside the barn at the museum. For more information, call Bill Maxwell at 790-1307 after Sunday, Aug. 22.

