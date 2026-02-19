Troop 213 Holds Winter Court of Awards

On Thursday, Feb. 12, Troop 213 gathered at the Damariscotta American Legion for its triennial Court of Awards ceremony.

During the evening, Scouts were recognized for a 13 rank advancements, including eight Scouts achieving the rank of Scout and one each advancing to Tenderfoot, Star, Life, and Eagle. In addition, 23 merit badges and several special awards were presented.

These achievements reflect a busy fall season for Troop 213. The Scouts took part in a wide range of activities, including a Camporee event, hikes, weekend camping trips, and the always popular Klondike Derby. Each activity offers opportunities for leadership, teamwork, outdoor skills, and personal growth.

For more information about Scouting or joining Troop 213, which serves all of Lincoln County, contact Scoutmaster Mike Lomas through the troop’s website at troop213.net or beascout.scouting.org.

