Troop 213 Scouts Hold First Court of Honor since Re-Organizing February 23, 2022 at 8:53 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMcKenney Tapped as New Bomazeen Camp DirectorCub Scout Pack 254 Annual Pinewood DerbyMedomak Valley Senior CitizensGolf Fore Kids’ Sake Raises $18,300 for Big Brothers Big SistersThirtieth Anniversary of a Southport Treasure Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!