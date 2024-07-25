Troop 213 Spend Week at Camp Hinds

Damariscotta Scout Troop 213 wrapped up another successful year at Camp Hinds in Raymond earlier in July.

During the week of July 14-19, the troop participated in several camp wide activities, placing second in the clean camp challenge and sharing first place in the skills competition with the Camden Troop 200.

The skills competition included archery, rifle shooting, swimming with tubes, and more.

Damariscotta Troop 213 members were able to successfully complete numerous merit badges during the week at Camp Hinds, such as archery, fishing, fly fishing, swimming, lifesaving, automotive-maintenance, rifle shooting, and photography.

Even with the heat, the staff counselors, Scout leaders, and members of the troop make this a fun and exciting week to attend.

For more information on Scouting in Damariscotta, contact Scout master Mike Lomas at michael2005lomas@gmail.com.

