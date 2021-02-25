Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is once again sponsoring an annual trout stocking sale for home or farm ponds. Two sizes are available, 4-6” rainbow trout and 7-9” brook trout, as well as oxygen bags that hold up to 50 fish. Minimum order is $50.

To order, customers must have a current stocking permit from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Permit applications must be on file with Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District before May 19. Allow two weeks for Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to process applications. Permit applications and trout order forms are available at knox-lincoln.org/trout-sale. To receive a form by mail, contact the district office.

Trout sale pre-order deadline is May 19. Orders may be picked up at noon, Wednesday, May 26 at the district office located at 893 West St. (Route 90) in Rockport.

For more information, go to knox-lincoln.org/trout-sale, call 596-2040, or email rebecca@knox-lincoln.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

